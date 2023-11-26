Date set for the 2024 St. John’s Pride Parade

The board of St. John’s Pride is getting an early start on its plans for next summer. The 2024 St. John’s Pride Parade will take place next July 21st. The annual parade welcomes the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and allies to gather, march, and celebrate. The board says the 2023 parade had a record number of participants, making it the longest parade in the festival’s history. The board will meet with community groups over the coming months to finalize the entire festival schedule.