Date set for freight to be delivered to Labrador coast

Labrador Marine Incorporated has announced the Labrador coast cut off for freight delivery in 2023.

All freight must be delivered to the dock at the port of Goose Bay by Nov. 9 to be assured of delivery to coastal ports by the end of the season. L.M.I.’s general manager, Captain Austin Daley, says they’re seeing an increase in shipments of groceries and other staples that must be delivered by the end of the shipping season. The company adds that the planned season was modified because of heavy ice conditions along the coast.

L.M.I. will continue to offer full passenger service until the end of the season. In 2024, they say they will enhance the passenger experience with the introduction of wifi service at the start of the season.