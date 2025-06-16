Dangerous driver arrested by Clarenville RCMP

Police arrested 34-year-old John Osmond for dangerous operation of a vehicle in Clarenville on June 12.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, an off-duty officer reported nearly being struck by Osmond, who was suspended from driving. Police responded, located the vehicle exiting the parking lot of the Clarenville Mall and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed on Manitoba Drive.

Osmond continued to drive in a dangerous manner, running a red light and passing other motorists, including a school bus that was stopped with its lights on and stop sign activated, as a student was exiting. In the interests of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle but continued to patrol the area looking for the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was located a short time later turning from Moores Road onto a gravel trail. Police followed the vehicle and located it approximately a kilometer in, stopped in the middle of the trail. A passenger fled on foot as Osmond was exiting the vehicle. The officer called out and informed him of his arrest. Osmond took off on foot and was apprehended a short distance away.

The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Osmond appeared in court and has been remanded. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Additionally, he is charged under the Highway Traffic Act for:

Driving without reasonable consideration for others

Driving while suspended

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle

Failing to stop for a school bus

Failing to stop at a stop sign

He appears in court today.