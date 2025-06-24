Damp roads across most of the Island

Roads on the Islnd portions of the province are damp. There are areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula through to Goobies and along parts of the south coast.

Roads in Labrador are dry with good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W will depart Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 2:00 p.m. for Rigolet. This trip will be on a load and go basis. The MV Terra Nova will be on touch and go on all runs today. The MV Marine Coaster III is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 59 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.