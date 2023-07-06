‘Cycle for Sight’ fundraiser set for this weekend in Paradise

On Sunday, cyclists will be riding together in Paradise for Fighting Blindness Canada’s ‘Cycle for Sight’ fundraising event. It’s in support of advancing vision research and bringing hope to the estimated 1.2 million Canadians living with vision loss.

With ride distance options ranging from 25km to 40km and the option for a 5km walk around Octagon Pond, participants will enjoy a scenic and fully supported ride along the Newfoundland T’Railway, culminating in a finish line celebration party and BBQ. The nationally-hosted event is expected to raise over $500,000.

To date, Cycle for Sight has raised $6.2 million, contributing directly to research that is transforming lives. Cycle for Sight Newfoundland and Labrador is 1 of 5 locations taking place across Canada. A virtual participation opportunity is also available for individuals to enjoy with an activity of their choice: running, dancing, swimming, or moving in any way in support of sight-saving research.