Customers start to receive mail as postal services gradually ramp up

Operations are returning to normal at Canada Post and Canadians have started to receive mail and the network became fully operational on Wednesday.

Post offices have reopened and customers can drop off parcels and letters. Carded items held at local post offices during the strike will remain available for pick up for 15 days from December 17.

Mail and parcels are being processed on a first-in, first-out basis.

Delivery delays are still expected through the remainder of 2024 and into January.

As of today, small businesses can drop off their parcels at any post office and new commercial volumes may be dropped off at plants and depots for processing. Scheduled parcel pickup services will also resume.

Canada Post continues to work through an accumulation of international mail and parcels. The postal system will start accepting new international mail on December 23.