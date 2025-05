CUPE held its 51st annual convention and elected delegates.

Sherry Hillier was reeelted as preident. Erin Woodfine was elected to the role of Vice President, Recording Secretary is Teresa Gillam, Greg Rockwood is the Executive Officer, and Kim Mosher was elected as Trustee.

CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador represents more than 6300 individuals in 60 locals.