The Norwegian Star, operated by NCL Bahamas Ltd., will visit St. John’s today.

The vessel will be in port from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with approximately 3000 passengers.

St. John’s is one of several stops the ship will make during its 14-day itinerary.

The public is reminded that parking is limited on Harbour Drive during cruise ship visits to accommodate tour operators and other passenger transportation.