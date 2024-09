The Seaborn Quest cruise ship, operated by Seaborn Cruise Line, will visit St. John’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ship arrives at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will depart at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The ship has 462 passengers and passengers are part of a cruise that spans 12 days with stops across Newfoundland, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Quebec.