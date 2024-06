The Europa 2 cruise ship from the Hapag Lloyd cruise line will be in St. John’s today. It is the third cruise ship of the season.

Carrying 706 passengers, the ship will be in port from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The 14-day itinerary includes stops in Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Gaspe, and St. Johns.