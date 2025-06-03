Crocker to speak at Energy NL Conference and Exhibition

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology and Minister Responsible for Trade Opportunities Steve Crocker will speak at the annual Energy NL Conference and Exhibition today in St. John’s.

The event takes place at the St. John’s Convention Centre beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Energy NL, founded in 1977, represents the supply and service sector of the energy industry. The organization represents over 500 member organizations worldwide which are involved in or benefit from the energy industry in the province.