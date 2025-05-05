Minister Steve Crocker to make funding announcement for Royal St. John’s Regatta

Today, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker will make a funding announcement for the 2025 Royal St. John’s Regatta.

The announcement will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the Regatta Museum inside the Royal St. John’s Regatta Boathouse. Crocker will be joined by Ashley Peach, president of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee, and Keith White, vice-president of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee.

This year the Royal St. John’s Regatta will be held on July 30. This is a change from the usual first Wednesday of August, necessitated by the 2025 Canada Games, which will be held in St. John’s from August 8 to 25.