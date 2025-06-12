Crocker attending VivaTech in France

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology and Minister Responsible for Trade Opportunities Steve Crocker is in Paris this week for VivaTech 2025.

The event, which runs from June 11 to 14, is Europe’s premier event for technology innovation, bringing together more than 165,000 attendees, 13,500 startups and 3,500 exhibitors. Key themes include artificial intelligence, healthtech, mobility, sustainability and emerging startups.

Canada has been named Country of the Year and sent a delegation of approximately 500 people, with more than 170 technology and artificial intelligence organizations, showcasing innovation from across the country.