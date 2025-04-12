CRNNL and CLPNNL announce merger

The College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador and the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador have announced a merger.

Both colleges will merge into the NL College of Nurses.

This unification creates the largest healthcare regulator in the province, overseeing more than 10,000 Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Psychiatric Nurses.

The formation of the NL College of Nurses will be effective as of April 15, 2026. All regulatory functions, including licensure, practice standards, professional conduct, and continuing competency programs remain unaltered during this transition.