The St. John’s Regional Fire Department is currently responding to a commercial structure fire in Mount Pearl.

The fire was reported just before 7:00 a.m. this morning at K C Industries on Kyle Avenue.

There is no through traffic on Old Placentia Road in the area of Donovanā€™s Industrial Park. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

There is no word on the extent of the blaze. NTV News will provide updates as they become available.