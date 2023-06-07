Crews make quick work of house fire in Shea Heights

Firefighters with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) made quick work of a minor house fire on Druken Crescent in Shea Heights late Tuesday night.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Mike Hall stated that a neighbour heard the smoke alarm sounding in the residence, and called 911. When crews arrived on the scene, shortly before 10:30 p.m., they found smoke inside the home and a fire just inside the door. Firefighters pulled an attack line and quickly brought the fire under control. A fan was used to clear smoke from the home.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The home sustained some localized fire damage, and some smoke damage throughout. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.