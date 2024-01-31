Crews help secure shipwreck in Cape Ray

A mysterious shipwreck that has washed up in Cape Ray on the southwest coast has been gaining national attention, and now crews have helped to secure it so experts can come inspect the wreckage.

Shawn Bath of the Clean Harbours Initiative took to Facebook to describe how the group helped to secure the shipwreck in Cape Ray, before it washed back out to sea.

Bath says the wreck now has three ropes tried to it, and should be secure until it is properly recovered. Yesterday Provincial Archaeologist Jamie Brake said he, along with three other experts, will be making their way to the community in the coming days, to inspect the shipwreck to try to uncover its history.