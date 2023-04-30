Crews extinguish minor fire at downtown restaurant

Fire crews were called to a downtown restaurant late Saturday night to find the building filling with smoke.

A call from the building’s alarm company alerted the 911 Communications Centre to a possible fire at The Salt House Kitchen on Water Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, at about 12:30 a.m., they discovered smoke inside the business. Upon making entry and investigating the cause of the smoke they found a small fire in the basement of the restaurant.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, and used a fan to clear smoke from the building. There was little fire and smoke damage to the building. At publication time it was unclear if business would be affected.