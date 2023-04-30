Post Views: 0
News

Crews extinguish minor fire at downtown restaurant

By Earl Noble April 30, 2023

Fire crews were called to a downtown restaurant late Saturday night to find the building filling with smoke.

A call from the building’s alarm company alerted the 911 Communications Centre to a possible fire at The Salt House Kitchen on Water Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, at about 12:30 a.m., they discovered smoke inside the business. Upon making entry and investigating the cause of the smoke they found a small fire in the basement of the restaurant.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, and used a fan to clear smoke from the building. There was little fire and smoke damage to the building. At publication time it was unclear if business would be affected.

Crews made quick work of a minor fire at The Salt House Kitchen on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters change air tanks at the scene of a minor fire on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Post Views: 0

NTV Logo


Scroll to top