Credit monitoring and identity protection services now activated after PowerSchool cyber breach

PowerSchool has notified the province that credit monitoring and identity protection services are now activated and available for students and teachers whose information was involved in the recent cybersecurity incident.

PowerSchool has engaged Experian and TransUnion, trusted credit reporting agencies, to provide complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services to involved students and educators.

People can visit the website here for information on how to activate the complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

In the Newfoundland and Labrador K-12 education system, high school students since 1995 and teachers since 2010 may be eligible to access the complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. People are encouraged to visit the above website and follow the prompts to determine eligibility and sign up for the complimentary services.

In the coming weeks, Experian (on behalf of PowerSchool) will also be distributing direct email notifications to involved students (or the parents/guardians of students, as applicable) and teachers for whom they have sufficient contact information. The email notice will include more information about the information involved and the resources PowerSchool is offering.

PowerSchool has co-ordinated with Experian to set up a toll-free call centre for families and teachers. People can call (833) 918-9464, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 10:30 p.m. NT.

A webpage has been set up on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s website with public information related to the PowerSchool incident. Inquiries can be sent to [email protected].