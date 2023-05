Frustration is mounting among crab fishermen in this province.

Hundreds upset with the low price set for snow crab in this province protested in three locations today, beginning at the FFAW building, continuing at the provincial fisheries’ building before many left for Argentia.

The fishermen say they’re losing their livelihood and are demanding the government to do something.

