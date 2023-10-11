Covid-19 and flu vaccinations to begin next week

NL Health Services is advising that flu and Covid-19 vaccination clinics will begin next week, starting Monday, Oct. 16. Vaccines for influenza and Covid-19 will be available by appointment at various clinics across the province.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s website at timefortheshot.ca. Individuals who wish to receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccines should choose a flu vaccine appointment and let the staff know they would also like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine upon arrival at the vaccine clinic. They are not required to book separate appointments for both vaccines. Individuals are encouraged to check the website periodically for appointment times as appointments will be added on an ongoing basis.

Individuals who are unable to book their appointments online also have the option of booking an appointment by telephone at one of the numbers listed below. Homebound or frail individuals who cannot travel to a public flu clinic or visit a pharmacist or doctor can arrange a home visit by calling the toll-free number for their zone:

Eastern Urban and Rural Zones, 1-833-951-3884

Central Zone, 1-833-961-3749

Labrador Grenfell Zone, 1-833-960-3643

Western Zone, 1-833-703-5470



Vaccinations for influenza are recommended for all individuals six months of age and older. Vaccinations for COVID-19 are recommended for all individuals six months of age and older, if it has been at least six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection. Vaccines that target the latest strains of COVID-19 and influenza will be provided. Both vaccines are safe and effective in reducing the spread of influenza and COVID-19 and the incidence of severe disease from these viruses. It is safe for individuals to receive both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Influenza vaccination is strongly recommended for those who are higher risk for severe influenza including:

Children aged six months to five years of age;

Adults 65 years of age and older;

Residents in seniors congregate living;

Individuals with certain medical conditions that place them at higher risk of influenza-related complications or hospitalizations;

Individuals who are pregnant; and

Individuals who identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis.



COVID-19 vaccination is strongly recommended for individuals at high risk for severe disease including:

Adults 65 years of age and older;

Residents of long-term care and other senior congregate living facilities;

Individuals with underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of sever COVID-19 infection;

Individuals who are pregnant; and

Individuals who identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis.



Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also available at no cost through participating local pharmacies and family physicians.