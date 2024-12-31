Business News Politics

Country bracing for impact of Donald Trump-led U.S. tariffs

Posted: December 31, 2024 7:22 pm
By Don Bradshaw

With Canadian manufacturers facing an uncertain future due to the treat of increased tariffs from the United States, Canada’s Minister of Rural Economic Development is hopeful a compromise between the two countries can be reached. MP Gudie Hutchings believes America’s reliance on Canadian goods and services will be enough to maintain a strong cross-border trade relationship. Here’s NTV’s Don Bradshaw.

