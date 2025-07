The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has confirmed the use of counterfeit currency in Corner Brook.

Police responded to a restaurant on Maple Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a suspicious $100 bill used to pay for a meal. Businesses are advised to check any currency before accepting payment, and report any suspicious activity.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RNC asks anyone with information to contact 709-637-4100.