A statement from St. John’s City Council has announced that Councillor Debbie Hanlon has died.

She first joined St. John’s City Council in 2008 as the Ward 4 Councillor. After a brief time away, she returned in 2017 as a Councillor at Large.

Last year, Hanlon announced she was being treated for cancer and steped away from council and her real estate business.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at City Hall and other city buildings until sunset of the day of the funeral service.