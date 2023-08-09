Corner Brook woman arrested after assaulting hospital staff and police officers

RNC attended the area of West Street early this morning after receiving a call of an intoxicated female crying in the area. On arrival, the female was located and detained for her own safety due to her high level of intoxication. The female was taken to Western Memorial Hospital for treatment at which time she assaulted a hospital staff member, three police officers and threatened them. The female, a 22-year-old resident of Corner Brook, was charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer, one count of assault and uttering threats. Once sober, the female was released to answer to the charges at a later date.
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV+