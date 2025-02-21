Corner Brook Winter Carnival Starts Today

The Corner Brook Winter Carnival kicks off today.

The annual event, now in its 52nd year, is dedicated to the celebration of winter, fostering community spirit and pride, and encouragement of economic development and tourism.

The Carnival runs until March 2 with events planned such as sports, recreation, entertainment and culture within a ‘snowfunland’ theme.

“Leif the Lucky”, the Carnival Mascot will be at events all week reflecting Newfoundland’s heritage and the fun and games of carnival time.