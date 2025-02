The Corner Brook Winter Carnival will come to a close this weekend. The ten-day celebration of winter will host the Closing Ceremonies from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion on West Street on Sunday.

For those still looking to take part in carnival activities there are still several events taking place today, Saturday, and on Sunday. A full list of events can be found here.

The carnival kicked off on February 21.