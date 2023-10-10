Corner Brook to host Agriculture Expo this weekend

Agriculture Expo 2023 will take place at the Corner Brook Civic Center this weekend.

Hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Agriculture, annual Agriculture Expos highlight the importance of the province’s agriculture and agri-food industry, which provides approximately 6,500 direct and indirect jobs in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Agriculture Expo 2023 features exhibits from various sectors, including a farmers’ market with fresh meats, vegetables, fruit, berries, eggs, and other products; information sessions; and cooking demonstrations using fresh, local produce. The event also features many attractions for kids, including a petting farm and an interactive milking cow. This year’s agriculture awareness program will offer Grade 4 and 5 students a full day of agriculture-related programming.