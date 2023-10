RNC in Corner Brook is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 40-year-old female.

Terri Hann is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hann is asked the RNC in Corner Brook at 709-637-4100 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.