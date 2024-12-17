Corner Brook RNC continue to make impaired driving arrests

The RNC has made multiple arrests related to impaired driving in Corner Brook.

On Saturday, police responded to a report that a vehicle had collided with a guardrail on Riverside Drive. Responding officers located the vehicle and operator on scene. Following an investigation, the operator, a 23-year-old man, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

On Monday, shortly after 10 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted with a vehicle in the area of University Drive. The patrol officer initiated an investigation in connection with impaired operation. The operator of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was charged with impaired driving.

Both accused were issued driving suspensions and had their vehicles seized.