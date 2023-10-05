Corner Brook RNC arrest wanted man during traffic stop

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, the RNC conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Country Road in Corner Brook.

During the stop, officers observed a male attempting to conceal himself on the floor of the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers identified the 24-year-old male and were aware there was a warrant for his arrest.

Further checks revealed the male was breaching the conditions of his release order.

He was subsequently charged with one count of breaching his release order. The male was arrested and was held for court this morning.