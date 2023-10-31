Corner Brook nurse wins $200,000

It didn’t take Kim Gale of Corner Brook long to become the first major winner of Atlantic Lottery’s new MEGA 360 game, winning her chance to spin the big wheel on the same day the product launched and ultimately walking away with a $200,000 prize.

“I scratched the ticket and scanned it on my phone where it came up, ‘You won a spin,’” Gale

said. “So, I tapped the screen on my phone and the wheel started going and when it stopped it

said, ‘MEGA 360.’”

With the game being brand new, Gale wasn’t familiar with the prize structure, or what a MEGA 360 win really meant.

“I had no idea the magnitude of the amount until I called Atlantic Lottery and she told me I was

going to spin the wheel,” Gale said. “I asked where the wheel was and she told me it was in

Moncton, so I said, ‘But I’m in Corner Brook,’ but she said, “Well we are bringing you to

Moncton to spin the wheel!”

MEGA 360 is the first “Scratch, Watch and Spin” game offered by Atlantic Lottery.

“I’m overwhelmed, very excited. It didn’t feel real until I walked in the door, seeing the big

wheel,” Gale said. “Everybody’s super excited.”

Prizes on the big wheel range from a minimum of $100,000 up to $500,000. Gale visited Atlantic

Lottery’s head office on Friday and won $200,000 on her spin of the big wheel.

Gale works as a registered nurse and had already planned to retire in the new year before her

big MEGA 360 win. She intends to share the prize money with her immediate family and for

them all to take a vacation together once she makes her retirement official.

In the meantime, Gale’s trip to Moncton provided the opportunity to reunite with her two

daughters who live in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Gale said having her family together

after spinning the big wheel meant they would be celebrating all weekend.

