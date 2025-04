On Tuesday Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons announced the name of the city’s new recreation facility. It will be known as The Marina Redmond Centre.

Parsons was joined by members of the council, staff, community partners, and Redmond’s friends and family.

Redmond served the city for 27 years, including 23 years as City Clerk, before her passing in 2024. She also had a passion for sports and recreation and was a multi-sport athlete.

The site will open to the general public on Saturday, May 24.