Corner Brook launches new service for accessible transit users

The City of Corner Brook has announced a new on-demand, door-to-door service for accessible transit users.

The Corner Brook Transit Link will begin serving customers on July 2.

Those wishing to avail of the service must complete an eligibility form which can be acquired by calling 709-637-1666 or by going to www.cornerbrook.com/bus-transit. Residents who are already registered for the subsidized taxi pilot program will not have to apply again.

Those who are eligible for this service can call (709) 639-7287 to request a ride starting on July 2. The van will deliver users anywhere within city limits during regular service hours.