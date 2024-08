Corner Brook will hold its annual Ribfest this weekend at Margaret Bowater Park.

On Friday and Saturday, ribs will be served starting at 11:00 a.m. and will continue until supplies are depleted on Sunday.

The Corner Brook Kinsmen Beer Tent will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The music lineup includes Jesse Hackett, Kacie & The Wannabe Lovers, Bob Porter, and The Mixed Tapes.