Corey Snook, charged with 1st-degree murder, remanded into custody Tuesday morning

Murder charges have been laid in connection with last week’s shooting death in the capital city. The suspect was remanded into custody this morning. Now, police are looking for the publics help in putting together a precise timeline of events.

48-year-old Corey Snook appeared in St. John’s provincial court Tuesday morning by video link. He was remanded into custody, and is being held indefinitely. He’s charged with first-degree murder, breach of release orders, and multiple firearms offences.

Last Thursday on Salter Place in the west end of St. John’s A 30-year-old man was found dead inside a home with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police told residents in several neighbourhoods to shelter in place while they tracked the suspect.

Police are looking for your help, and to get in contact with the RNC if you have video footage in the area of Salter Place, and Columbus Drive to Gros Morne Place, between 9:30AM and 11:30AM on Thursday morning.