Controlled water release at upper Churchill reservoir, officials to provide wildfire update

Officials will provide an update on the wildfire in the Churchill Falls area on Tuesday afternoon.
The Churchill Falls Generating Station advised the public last night that a controlled water release was underway, from the upper Churchill reservoir at the Jacopie Spillway.
NL Hydro says they did lower the water level in the reservoir as a precautionary measure. The corporation says water management is an important consideration in maintaining production and protecting the plant assets.
In addition to the evacuation zone, the public is advised to avoid the following areas:
- Jacopie and Whitefish Spillways, including boat launch areas;
- The Churchill River Bed downstream of the Jacopie Spillway;
- The Churchill River Walking Trail; and
- East and west forebay water storage areas located north of the community of Churchill Falls