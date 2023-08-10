Contracts awarded for advisors on ambulance integration

As part of establishing an integrated ambulance service in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Department of Health and Community Services has awarded three consulting contracts totaling approximately $581,500.

Healthcare Strategists has been awarded a contract valued at $300,500 to provide technical and research advisory services for the procurement of ambulance services;

LifeFlight of Maine has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $246,000 for helicopter emergency medical service planning to inform future decision making on the design of the overall emergency air ambulance system; and

RFP Solutions has been awarded a contract valued at $35,000 as a fairness advisor and will provide services as an independent third party overseeing and monitoring the procurement of ambulance services.

The province allocated $9 million to begin the consolidation of 60 separate road ambulance services into a single, integrated service with a centralized approach. This aligns with the recommendation of Health Accord NL to “design one provincial, modern, integrated air and road ambulance system with a central medical dispatch” as one of the essential elements of a reimagined health system.