Eric Taylor LTD, the contractor completing work on Peacekeepers Way, has provided an update on the ongoing work.

The project is on schedule and the highway should be reopen by October 19.

Crews have been working around the clock to complete the culvert replacement as quickly and safely as possible.

This excavation was over 15 metres deep and the existing culverts were replaced with a 4.3 metre diameter culvert 68 metres in length.