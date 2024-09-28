Contract Awarded for Brush Clearing to Facilitate Additional Passing Lane in Port aux Basques Region

A contract totaling approximately $370,000 has been awarded to JCL Investments Inc. for brush clearing for the upcoming additional passing lane project in the Port aux Basques area of the province.

The scope of work includes clearing along the Trans-Canada Highway from Campbell’s Brook to Port aux Basques. The brush clearing will encompass the entire right-of-way on both sides of this section of highway, in addition to the areas where the passing lane will be constructed.

In May 2023, the province announced funding of $20 million for an additional 15 kilometres of passing lane to allow for a continuous passing lane for the first 30 kilometres leaving Port aux Basques. When constructed, this will allow vehicles, including commercial vehicles, to flow more efficiently during peak periods of ferry traffic and contribute to overall safety.

“The brush clearing effort in this area is one important step in preparing for the upcoming additional passing lane project that will facilitate traffic flow coming from the ferry terminal in Port aux Basques,” says Fred Hutton, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Safety is paramount for our government, and projects like this one will help ensure both a safer and more efficient travel time for the motoring public.”