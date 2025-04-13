Construction started at Labrador Health Centre

Starting today, construction work will begin at the emergency entrance of the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The renovations include the construction of a temporary enclosure leading from the emergency entrance of the hospital to a temporary structure, which will temporarily house CT equipment. Some accessible parking spaces will be impacted during the construction and alternative parking will be available in front of the temporary enclosure. The public can continue to park across from the emergency entrance.

The construction will support renovations to the medical imaging space in the facility.

Appointments and services will continue, while access to some areas will be temporarily redirected. The emergency entrance will also remain available throughout all phases of construction.