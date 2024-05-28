Construction Accident Leads to Occupational Health and Safety Charges

A Mount Pearl company has been charged with violations under Newfoundland and Labrador’s Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations.

Charges against Granite Management Limited are the result of an investigation by the department’s Occupational Health and Safety Division following an accident in June 2022 in Gooseberry Cove, Trinity Bay. One worker was injured when he was struck by a piece of lumber being moved by a crane at a wharf construction job.

Granite Management Limited has been charged with three violations including:

Failing to notify the Occupational Health and Safety Division about the accident

Failure to ensure workers were given the necessary training, supervision, and facilities to ensure their safety; and

Failure to ensure the crane operator had the necessary training.

A company supervisor has been charged with a single count for failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all workers under their supervision.

The first appearance at Provincial Court in Clarenville for the company and supervisor is scheduled for June 27.