Conservatives pick up seats in Newfoundland

There will be at least two Conservatives and four Liberals heading to Ottawa to represent the province.

For the Liberals, Paul Connors took the district of Avalon, Tom Osborne took the district of Cape Spear, Philip Earle took Labrador and Joanne Thompson was re-elected in the St. John’s East riding.

The Conservatives are Clifford Small in the district of Central Newfoundland and Carol Anstey won the Long Range Mountains. There is still no clear winner in the district of Terra Nova—The Peninsulas.