Conservative MP Clifford Small reacts to Prime Minister’s visit to his district

The Prime Minister’s visit to the province this week took him to the only district held by the conservatives. The MP for the district, Clifford Small, says he’s not surprised.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
You Might also like
-
Aquarena to close in September for one year, to prepare for 2025 Canada Summer GamesBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
With St. John’s hosting the 2025 Canada Summer Games, the clock is ticking to get all facilities upgraded. That means the Aquarena will temporarily shut its doors at the end of the summer.
The Aquarena was first built in the 1970s, for the 1977 Canada Summer games. It’s a full circle moment, now as the facility will have to temporarily close its doors for one year, starting in September, to meet the necessary standards for the games in 2025.
General Manager of The Works Craig Neil says, it’s unfortunate they will have to close, but says these upgrades will allow the facility to stay open for many years to come.
NTV’s Beth Penney will have more on this story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 110
-
Douglas Snelgrove granted bail while awaiting Supreme Court of Canada decision on appealBy Rosie Mullaley — 6 hours ago
Doug Snelgrove has been granted bail as he awaits the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on his appeal application.
NL Court of Appeal Justice Frances Knickle rendered her decision on bail Friday afternoon.
Due to technical difficulties with video link, he’s participating in proceedings via telephone from Dorcester Penitentiary in New Brunswick. Snelgrove’s criminal case has been ongoing since 2015.
In 2014, he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. After several court appearances and three trials, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.
Snelgrove’s appeal was denied by the NL Court of Appeal earlier this year in a unanimous decision, but he’s asked the country’s top court to consider allowing his appeal. Of the 800 such appeal applications the Supreme Court of Canada receives annually, it approves about 80.Post Views: 120
-
Crime Stoppers Tipsters take warning in reporting fake tipsBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
Following the report of serious fake Crime Stoppers tips recently received, RCMP NL is warning tipsters about making false reports to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers is a very useful resource for policing in this province and prides itself on anonymity to its users. In cases where serious false reports are made to police which cause an urgent police response and the unnecessary deployment of additional police resources, anonymity can be revoked. Those responsible for making the false report could face criminal charges including public mischief.
To report emergency situations requiring urgent police assistance, please contact 911.Post Views: 105