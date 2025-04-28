Conservative Carol Anstey wins heavily-contested seat in Long Range Mountains

Conservative Carol Anstey has been elected to the House of Commons, turning the Long Range Mountains seat from red to blue.

It’s redemption for Anstey, a long-time real estate agent, who made a solid run in the 2021 federal election, narrowly losing to Liberal Gudie Hutchings. It’s a setback for the Liberals and candidate Don Bradshaw, the former NTV journalist who spent over three decades covering news on the province’s west coast.

It’s a massive district, spanning all the way from the southwest coast to the Northern Peninsula. The region has a long history of voting Liberal, but in the last election, Anstey made huge gains.

Also on the ballot in 2025 was Sarah Parsons for the NDP, Pamela Geiger for The People’s Party, and independent candidate Robbie Coles.

There are a lot of issues that matter to voters in the district. Anstey said a key one is the cost of living. Bradshaw noted there are concerns about the fishery, while Parsons added health care to the mix.