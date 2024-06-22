Conditions at Churchill Falls remain stable, N.L. Hydro says

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says conditions in Churchill Falls remain stable Saturday with the fire remaining on the south side of the river.

Operations remain unaffected at the Churchill Falls Generating Station with no immediate risk, the company said in a statement.

“Smoke remains an ongoing concern,” Hydro posted on its web site. “While the towers in the area are steel structures, smoke can impact components on the lines (the insulators) resulting in trips. Teams are examining potential scenarios and working to mitigate any potential customer impact, should smoke conditions result in a trip.”