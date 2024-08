There will be an old-fashioned garden party happening in Conception Harbour on Sunday. The event is at The OC Manor. Kristopher Orchard and Jamie Campbell are the hosts. The pair donated their property to host the garden party.

The party takes place on Sunday at 71 Corporal Jamie Murphy Drive. It’s open to all ages from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and for adults from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be games of chance, kid’s events, and food.

This is the 115th anniversary of the garden party.