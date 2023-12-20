Conception Bay South budget includes modest residential tax increase

The Town Conception Bay South town council presented its budget Tuesday evening.

With a total budget of $42.5 million, marking a 7.2% increase from the previous year, the budget includes what the town is calling a responsible financial strategy that addresses the challenges posed by the rising costs of goods and services while meeting the needs of a growing community.

“Council was elected with a mandate to drive community development, and despite facing economic challenges, we are seeing positive results with record-high revenues, continuous residential development, and increased commercial activity,” said Deputy Mayor Andrew Gosse. “However, like every municipality in Newfoundland and Labrador, we are facing significant rising costs. After reducing expenditures for five consecutive years, any further reductions would negatively impact core services. Given the minimal increase in average property assessments, as determined by the Municipal Assessment Agency, a modest property tax increase for Budget 2024 was necessary to maintain current service levels.

The budget reports no new borrowing, aligning with the Town’s debt management strategy and long-term financial planning.

Key Highlights: