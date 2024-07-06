Communities in Bloom Judges are Coming to Bay Roberts

The Town of Bay Roberts is participating in the 30th Edition of Communities in Bloom in the Class of Champions category.

The community will be rated on a scale from one to five Blooms, based on the scoring obtained. Also, they will aim to obtain Bronze, Silver or Gold levels in their five-Bloom rating. Bay Roberts is up against Bruderheim in Alberta; Melfort, Saskatchewan and Stonewall, Manitoba.

The National and International results will be announced in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island from October 17th to 20th.