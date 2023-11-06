Common scams continue to target seniors in this province

This is National Seniors Safety Week. While anyone can fall victim to an on-line scam, Canada’s communications security establishment says seniors are often targeted. That’s why they’re encouraging older adults to stay on the lookout for common scams. One that has become popular in this province is the grandparent scam. It often begins with a phone call or e-mail from someone claiming to be a family member in trouble and needing money. Another common one is the tech support scam. That includes emails claiming to be from a company asking for your personal information to ‘fix your device’. Also on the list are romance scams, including dating site profiles that might be too good to be true. You should be careful about sharing personal information, and report any suspicious behavior right away.